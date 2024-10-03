A young boy in Anchorage, Alaska, had the cutest reaction when he encountered a broken pumpkin outside his home following a moose visit.
Dani Vlastnik, who captured the footage of her son Luka, now 3, shared the video in an Oct. 2 Instagram post, which has quickly gone viral with over 14 million views and more than 1 million likes.
"The moose ate my pumpkin! Oh no!" Luka exclaimed in the clip. "Dang it, moose!"
"Dang it moose!!! This is an actual problem here in Alaska around Halloween," Vlastnik captioned the video.
"Don't worry though, he got a new pumpkin 🎃," she added. "We made sure to put it in a safer spot away from the moose."
Vlastnik told "Good Morning America" she filmed the clip last fall but didn't share it until this year after Luka recently reminded her about the incident.
"He's a little character and that's his little authentic self," Vlastnik said of her son's "big reaction." "He was OK after but he did talk about it for a really long time."
Vlastnik said Luka is looking forward to Halloween again and planning to visit a pumpkin patch, carve a new pumpkin and dress up as a green dinosaur.
"[Halloween is] right around his birthday. His birthday is Nov. 3 so he loves getting dressed up and he's always excited that everybody's having a party for him, he thinks," Vlastnik said.