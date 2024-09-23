A four-month-old was cool as a cucumber and even let out an adorable laugh when he noticed a scary-looking Halloween mask across from his car seat.
Tiffany Roxby shared the clip of her son Hudson in a Sept. 21 Instagram video, where it has quickly captured the hearts of social media users and picked up over 300,000 likes and counting.
"Kid will talk to anyone," Roxby wrote in text overlaid on the video showing a completely undaunted Hudson.
"I wonder what they were talking about 😅🤪 #thiskid #horrorjunkie #babiesofinstagram," she added in the caption.
Roxby told Storyful she was strapping Hudson into his car seat when she realized he started to fixate on the mask, which had been placed on the back of a headrest in her in-laws' truck.
"When I put him in the back, he locked right onto the mask. He had started babbling and smiling at it so I originally started recording to show my in-laws that finally one of their grandchildren isn't afraid but it was too funny to not share socially also," said Roxby.
"Afterwards I did take the mask off the seat as to not traumatize him for an entire drive but I am fixing to take a new video to see if he's still going to smile at the mask or not," Roxby added.