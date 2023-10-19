The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Advocate Children's Hospital campuses in Illinois and Wisconsin are getting into the Halloween spirit, just in time for the hospital network's annual NICU Halloween Costume Bash.

Among them is baby Noah, who was born at 28 weeks and has spent the first four months of his life at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Noah's parents, mom Elishebah Fils-Aime and dad Louis Leathers, who is a fan of "The Mandalorian," decided to dress him as the wise Jedi Master Yoda.

Elishebah Fils-Aime and Louis Leathers dressed up their son Noah in a Yoda costume for Halloween. Advocate Children's Hospital

"I think it's so cool that they even do stuff like the little Halloween costume [bash]," Leathers told "Good Morning America." "I think it's very good for the parents to boost morale and get an opportunity to dress your child and have fun despite [the babies] still [needing] medical treatment and assistance."

Elishebah Fils-Aime and Louis Leathers are parents of Noah, who has spent the first four months of his life in the NICU at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois. ABC News

Despite the hard journey and "roller coaster" that Noah and his parents have been on since his birth, he has made progress and grown in the NICU, enough to be discharged home.

"There was times where we were very afraid for him. Lots of tears because we didn't know if he was going to make it or what life was going to look like," Fils-Aime explained.

But with the Halloween bash, Fils-Aime said she's grateful they had an opportunity to celebrate even with Noah in the hospital.

"[Noah's] never seen the sun," she said. "He doesn't know the outside exists and ... to be able to have those moments to look back on and show him like, 'Hey, this is you in the hospital, dressed up for Halloween,' just to show him it wasn't all struggle, wasn't all sad [and that] we got to enjoy some of it [is] an amazing thing."

Other NICU families joined in the fun, as well, dressing their little ones as superheroes such as Batman and Wonder Woman, childhood favorites Barbie, Mario and Luigi, and adorable animals from the Very Hungry Caterpillar to sweet treats like Twinkies -- plus, a couple of babies all ready for their well-deserved relaxing spa days.

Watch out, Batman! Mitchell is here to save the day! Advocate Children's Hospital

Twins Emelia and Maeve are the sweetest Twinkies. Advocate Children's Hospital

Carmelo's parents decided to dress him up as a pharaoh because of his resilience. Advocate Children's Hospital

The Phillips brothers are perfect as the dream team Mario and Luigi. Advocate Children's Hospital

Journee and Serenity, in their butterfly costumes, are ready to take flight. Advocate Children's Hospital

Kimberlyn is the Very Hungry Caterpillar for Halloween. Her parents plan on dressing up as a butterfly and a bug catcher too! Advocate Children's Hospital

MaryJo is ready for Halloween in her awe-inspiring Wonder Woman costume. Advocate Children's Hospital

Meet Daisy Ann, who's pretty in pink as Barbie on her first Halloween. Advocate Children's Hospital

Advocate Children's Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Michelle Tracy said in a statement that the Halloween tradition is a cherished one among patients' families and the medical teams.

"Supporting our tiniest patients also means bringing smiles and a touch of normalcy to the entire family," Tracy said, in part. "Helping these babies dress up for Halloween is one way that we can celebrate their resilience and create the joy that they so deserve."