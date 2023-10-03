A pair of 12-foot lawn skeletons in Zionsville, Indiana, are turning heads and delighting Taylor Swift fans near and far.

In Michal Owens' yard stands a Taylor Swift-themed skeleton decoration, affectionately dubbed "Skaylor Swift," and next to it stands a "tower" of three smaller Swift fan skeletons in their Eras Tour outfits.

"Our family loves Halloween. We try to do something fun, creative, lighthearted every year," Owens told "Good Morning America." "This year, I thought, 'There's really nothing bigger than Taylor.'"

Michal Owens' yard this fall is decked out with a "Skaylor Swift," "Travis Skelce," and "Swiftie tower" skeletons. Courtesy of Michal Owens

In addition to outfitting the "Skaylor Swift" skeleton with a bedazzled blue microphone, Owens included a blue "Taylor Swift 2024" banner and plans to add friendship bracelets too.

Swift wrapped up the first five-month leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Los Angeles in August. This month, her Eras Tour concert film will debut in AMC theaters across the country and in over 100 countries globally.

The pop star made headlines recently by publicly attending Kansas City Chiefs games, fueling speculation about a relationship between Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

When Owens and her husband David Owens learned of Swift's sightings at the recent football games, they teamed up on a new addition to their festive lawn decorations.

"After Taylor attended the Chiefs-Bears game and the whole world was talking about it, we felt like we just had to make the other skeleton the 'Travis Skelce,'" Owens explained.

Owens put up a Travis Kelce-themed skeleton to join her Taylor Swift-themed skeleton and three smaller "Swiftie tower" skeletons in her yard. Courtesy of Michal Owens

Owens said she "searched high and low" but eventually tracked down a T-shirt large enough to fit her second 12-foot skeleton, which she then transformed into a Kansas City Chiefs No. 87 jersey. She made sure not to miss the brown moustache too.

Ahead of Halloween, Michal Owens and David Owens put up 12-foot skeletons outside their Zionsville, Indiana home. This year, their skeletons are inspired by Taylor Swift, Swiftie fans and Travis Kelce. Courtesy Michal Owens

For Owens, a bonafide Swiftie, the Halloween decorations have been a way to bring some "fun" into their local neighborhood.

"We are on a busy road and lots of school buses go by and the kids just look forward to it every year," Owens said. "That's why we do it, to see a school bus full of kids smiling and cheering. That's worth it."