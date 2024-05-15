For their senior prank, students at Richwoods High School in Peoria, Illinois, recently came up with the hilarious idea to hire a bagpipe player to perform while following their principal around school grounds.
Maggie Moore, a student at Richwoods High, shared video footage of the prank with Storyful, which shows the bagpiper tailing Principal William "Billy" Robison on May 9 for about an hour without fail, all while playing.
Robison told local newspaper the (Peoria) Journal Star that he had "a great time" with the "phenomenal" bagpiper. According to Robison, he may have had the last laugh in the end.
"I love bagpipes. The kids didn't know that," Robison said. "He showed up at the office and started playing, said, 'I'm gonna follow you around for an hour.' I said 'OK, let's go.' He gave the kids their money's worth. Everyone had a great time."