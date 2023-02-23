When Kevin Christian showed up for work on his last day before retirement, looking at his colleagues for the last time was like looking in a mirror.

Christian's colleagues at the Monterey County Probation Department in California surprised him by dressing up exactly like him, from wearing bald caps to donning his signature blue shirt and black vest.

"We planned our outfits weeks in advance and crossed our fingers he would wear what we thought he would wear on his last day," Diana Manuel, a coworker who dressed as Christian, told Storyful. "And success! We were right."

Diana Manuel via Storyful Kevin Christian's colleagues surprised him by dressing up as him on his last day of work at the Monterey County Probation Department.

Manuel shared a now-viral video on TikTok showing Christian's reaction to the prank.

Christian is seen in the video laughing in disbelief, saying, "What is wrong with you people?"

Manuel told Storyful that Christian is "like family" at the department, where he worked for nearly 30 years before retiring in late December.

"In our job we have to take the lighthearted banter when we can," she said. "We are more like family since we have worked together for many years. Even my boss was in on it!"

While his colleagues delivered a humorous twist on their goodbye, Christian also got an official send-off that included a ceremony and a plaque thanking him for his service.