Ana Huang has picked out 10 books that she recommends to read in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.
Huang is a New York Times, Sunday Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Amazon bestselling author. Best known for her "Twisted" series, she writes New Adult and contemporary romance with deliciously alpha heroes, strong heroines, and plenty of steam, angst, and swoon.
Her highly anticipated novel "King of Sloth" was released on April 30. It is the fourth book in the "Kings of Sin" series but can be read as a standalone. Huang also has another book, 'The Striker,' set for release on September 24th, 2024. Her books have been translated in over two dozen languages and she has sold well over 5 million copies worldwide, sitting on the NYT Bestseller list for multiple weeks.
Read along to find a fun May read.
'The Kiss Quotient' by Helen Hoang
Hoang's debut "The Kiss Quotient" begins when Stella, a successful econometrician with Asperger's, hires Michael, a charming escort, to teach her about dating and sex. At first glance, the two don't have much in common, but as the story unfolds, we're treated to a heartwarming romance that explores love, intimacy, and self-acceptance with thoughtful aplomb. This is the perfect novel to curl up with if you're looking for a feel-good read.
'Yellowface' by RF Kuang
"Yellowface" is a scathing satire of the publishing industry that's told from the perspective of June, a white author who steals Asian literary darling Athena Liu's manuscript after the latter dies in a freak accident. June finishes the manuscript and claims it as her own under a racially ambiguous pen name. The story is fiction, but the themes of privilege, discrimination, and cultural appropriation in publishing are all too real. A must read.
'Spin the Dawn' by Elizabeth Lim
Described as Mulan meets Project Runway, "Spin the Dawn" takes place in A'landi, a mythical land inspired by ancient China. Here, a young seamstress disguises herself as a boy in order to compete for the prestigious role of Imperial Tailor, but complications arise when she draws the attention of the emperor's enigmatic Lord Enchanter. Woven with adventure and sprinkled with romance, this whimsical fantasy is pure magic.
'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' by Jenny Han
As alluded to in the title "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," 16-year-old Lara Jean Covey's life spins out of control when someone mails her super-secret love letters to all the boys she's ever fallen in love with. One of them is the popular Peter Kavinsky, who proposes they enter a mutually beneficial fake relationship after he receives her letter. When real feelings develop, Lara Jean must learn how to juggle first love with family, school, and the social pressures of being a teenager. Sweet and adorable, this romantic coming-of-age story will leave you with all the feels.
'Crazy Rich Asians' by Kevin Kwan
"Crazy Rich Asians" is an unabashedly indulgent romp through Singapore's high society as seen through the eyes of Rachel Chu, a young Chinese-American professor who's shocked to learn that her unassuming boyfriend actually hails from one of the richest families in Asia. There's plenty of name-dropping and outrageous parties to satisfy those eager for a glimpse into the lives of the upper crust, but beneath the glitz and glamour is a relatable exploration of cultural differences and socioeconomic divides. If you're looking for fun and drama, this delivers in spades.