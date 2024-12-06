A young boy couldn't hold back his tears when his older sister surprised him with an unexpected visit on his 8th birthday this year.
Aubrey Gonzalez, 18, recently shared a TikTok video of their emotional reunion when she walked into their home, singing the "Happy Birthday" song and holding a birthday cake for her younger brother Nico.
The video first pans to their brother Ryan, whose mouth falls open with surprise, and then pans to Nico, who isn't just surprised, but is overcome with emotion.
Gonzalez told "Good Morning America" she goes to college in Oregon and has been away from her family in California since she started her first term this past fall. But despite the distance, they've stayed in close contact and the freshman said she FaceTimes with her mom, Eileen Bernal, every day.
"Whenever she's home, Nico is on the FaceTime just asking when I'm gonna come home. And then I decided, like, why not surprise him on his birthday?" Gonzalez said.
The separation hasn't been easy for her and her younger siblings and Bernal told "GMA" for his birthday, which happened to fall on Thanksgiving, Nico's one wish was to have his sister come home.
"He didn't want nothing for his birthday. His birthday wish was that he wanted his sister here for his birthday," Bernal explained. "To see his reaction, it was just, we all cried. The whole room cried."
Gonzalez said she and her siblings share a close bond and she's happy she and her mom could pull off the big birthday surprise.
"I love them with my whole heart," she said of her brothers. "I'm with them like every single second. I just love them. I would do anything for them."