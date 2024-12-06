A video of a 4-year-old's excited reaction after opening his birthday present is quickly going viral after mom Amberlie Andelin shared the adorable clip of her son on TikTok.
The 45-second video has picked up over 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments since Andelin first posted it on Nov. 13, two days after her son's birthday.
"Good job mom and dad😭 he's so thankful and happy i'm tearing up," wrote one commenter.
"This just made me smile from ear to ear," another TikToker wrote.
"His reaction is priceless 😭😂," someone else added.
The video captures Marvel exclaiming, "Oh my God! I saw this!" while unwrapping a box covered in red-and-white polka-dotted wrapping paper.
When he realizes what his birthday present is, Marvel excitedly yells, "Monster truck!" and "I love it!" before he breaks into a happy dance.
Marvel was just as excited about his gift as he was with the fact that it was from Costco, where Andelin told "Good Morning America" she and her kids regularly shop at and where Marvel had first spotted the coveted toy.
"I take my kids with me when I go shopping and run errands at Costco, and I had taken Marvel with me and I let him know that we could go up and down the toy section but anything that he loved, we would just take a picture of it but we were not going to buy anything," Andelin, a mom of three, explained.
Andelin said her 4-year-old, whom they affectionately call "Marv," was immediately smitten with the monster truck for several reasons. The truck featured a controller and since he shared a name with the famous comic company, also had his name printed on the packaging.
"He was just like adamant he had to have these monster trucks, even cried a little bit when I told him I would not buy them for him, but I said, 'You know what, we're gonna add it to your list. Your birthday is coming up. Christmas is coming up. You know, you never know,'" Andelin recalled.
According to Andelin, Marvel talked about the monster trucks nonstop and kept mentioning them on return trips to Costco so it was the perfect choice for his birthday gift.
"His reaction [exceeded] my expectations. I felt so happy that he had to wait for this and it was really rewarding for him," Andelin said.
As for the video's popularity, Andelin said she was happy to share the cute clip and her son's excitement.
"It made me really happy to see the joy that it brought people," she said.