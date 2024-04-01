For his fourth birthday, a Maine boy received a special themed celebration starring his favorite appliance -- the vacuum!

Brianna Tosetti told Storyful her son Jacob loves the household device so much that it was a "no brainer" to throw him a vacuum-themed party on March 24, complete with a birthday cake featuring a Eufy robotic vacuum.

"It was a no brainer when I jokingly asked if he wanted a vacuum cleaner birthday party," Tosetti said.

She said Jacob developed a passion for vacuums after initially hating them.

"The obsession grew and grew, then he liked to learn how all the mechanics worked and would love to empty out the dirt when it would fill up," she said.

Tosetti shared a video clip on TikTok of her son's party and the presents he received -- which of course included his very own vacuum cleaner.

The footage shows Jacob wearing a shirt with a robot vacuum on it and the words "Just a boy who loves 'vacunes,'" as well as other details from his birthday party, including vacuum-themed cookies and instruction manual pages posted on the walls for decoration.

In the video, Jacob is even seen getting help "blowing" out the candles with a vacuum hose attachment.

"the instruction manual decorations😂😂😂💀💀💀," one commenter wrote, to which Tosetti replied, "I'm glad someone appreciates that I stayed up late printing those!"

Another commenter wrote that the decision to "blow" out the candles with the vacuum hose attachment was "so underrated."

"THANK YOU! It was an in the moment decision that I'm very proud of," Tosetti responded.