A young Kansas City Chiefs fan received the best early birthday present this month when he was surprised with tickets to see his favorite team play.
Whitny Belknap shared a TikTok video of her son's surprise on Sept. 5. In the video, the boy pulls a red Chiefs T-shirt from a red gift bag and has a shocked expression when a voice off camera tells him, "We're going to the Chiefs game today."
"Oh my God!" the boy says, before breaking into tears.
"I'm just so happy!" he adds, when asked why he was crying.
Belknap told Storyful that her son, a "huge" Kansas City fan, had been upset he didn't get to attend any of the team's preseason games before his birthday rolled around.
"We just knew surprising him with tickets to the home opener for his 7th birthday would blow his mind," Belknap said. "And sure enough, it did."
Kansas City ended up defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 in their Sept. 5 season opener.