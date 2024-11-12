An adorable toddler couldn't contain his excitement and admiration when he saw the lit-up Christmas trees and seasonal decorations inside a Target store, and a video of the sweet moment has since gone viral.
Victoria Paskar shared a TikTok video of her 14-month-old son Ellis' outsized reaction to the holiday decorations and the post quickly went viral with over 2 million views since Nov. 9.
"Oh, wow! Wow!" Ellis exclaims in the clip, as he is pushed in a shopping cart near the holiday aisle. "Wow, oh wow!"
"[Point of view]: your child's second Christmas isn't him as a newborn anymore but as a toddler," Paskar wrote in text overlaid on the video.
"This is when things start to get exciting, when they begin to understand!" she added in the accompanying caption.
The 15-second video also inspired nearly 2,000 comments from TikTok users, with some saying their own excitement continues to this day.
"That's what I say [too] and I'm 32 lol," one person wrote.
"Im turning 30 On December and my Reaction is the Same.😭," another commented.
Paskar told "Good Morning America" when she and Ellis made the Target run, it was the first time the tot had seen the store's Christmas display.
"He's never seen any Christmas decor since being a newborn, which of course, he didn't understand at the time. And that was his sweet reaction to seeing all of those lit up Christmas trees!" Paskar explained in an email.