Bradley Cooper is opening up about the special bond he shares with Anne Hathaway as fellow parents.
In a new interview with Vogue published Monday, the actor, who shares 8-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with former partner Irina Shayk, reflected on how his friendship with Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, first began.
Hathaway and Shulman share two sons, Jonathan, 9, and Jack, 5.
Cooper revealed that their friendship blossomed during the pandemic, when their Manhattan-based families spent time together in shared "COVID pods."
"We started hanging out as parents, having dance parties with children in my kitchen, and I fell in love with both of them," the actor shared.
During the interview, Cooper praised Hathaway for her warmth and intellect, calling her "very present and grounded" and "viciously intelligent."
"You see how she treats everyone — and it's everyone — she's so kind," he said.
According to Vogue, Cooper also seems in awe of Hathaway and Shulman's relationship, describing their marriage as "an emblem for that kind of commitment" and noting that they genuinely "enrich" each other.
Elsewhere in the interview, Hathaway offered a rare glimpse into her life at home as a wife and mother.
She shared that when she's not working, she enjoys simply spending time with her husband and kids.
"Uno games, baking when there's time, teaching the kids to dribble a basketball in the apartment without upsetting the neighbors," she told Vogue.
She also expressed appreciation for her husband, adding that he "is a great cook and an early riser."