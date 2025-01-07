Four months before Gianna Huber got married, she surprised her beloved grandmother, who was in home hospice care, with a mini wedding dress reveal ceremony.
The 23-year-old from Brooksville, Florida, shared the touching memory in a TikTok post, which has since garnered over 980,000 views.
In the video, filmed in August 2024, family members take turns walking into Jo Ann Huber's room, as if walking down the wedding aisle, before Gianna Huber steps in to show off her white gown. They all enter to the classic song "My Girl," by The Temptations, which Gianna Huber told "Good Morning America" was one of her grandmother's favorite songs.
Gianna Huber said she enlisted the help of her family to pull off the big surprise for her grandmother, whom she described as her "best friend."
"I was just like, 'Everyone, bring your outfits for the wedding and we'll make it something a little bit bigger,'" she recalled, adding that her mom helped call the dress boutique so she could borrow the dress before her actual gown was ready.
The recent bride said her grandmother, who had colon cancer, was completely surprised and loved every second of it.
"She talked about it up until the end, really, about how special that was and how much it meant to her and how excited she was to see us all in our outfits," Gianna Huber said. "She knew she wasn't going to make it, even though we were all holding on to hope. But deep down, we knew."
Jo Ann Huber died Sept. 2, 2024, at the age of 77, according to Gianna Huber, about three months before Gianna Huber officially married her husband Ethan Watler on Dec. 7, 2024.
Gianna Huber said she hopes others can see how much her grandmother meant to her and her family.
"She was so loving and caring and had a huge family, and she really was, like, the rock of our family," the newlywed said.
She added, "I just want people to know that doing something that is going to make someone happy, you should just jump on it and don't wait."