The deadly flooding that swept through Central Texas last week has left at least 121 people dead and raised widespread concerns about summer camp safety as families across the U.S. send their children to overnight and day camps.
Kerr County was the hardest-hit area, with 95 confirmed deaths. Among them are 27 individuals, both campers and counselors, from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls located along the Guadalupe River.
Officials say floodwaters from the rapidly rising river engulfed the camp in the early morning hours of July 4, destroying cabins and leaving several people still unaccounted for.
"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," Camp Mystic said in a statement. "We are praying for them constantly."
As rescue operations continue, pediatricians, parents and camp experts say the tragedy underscores the importance of understanding the safety protocols in place at youth camps, particularly those operating in remote or weather-sensitive locations.
"I'm definitely more nervous than I was before," Dana Riley, a mother of two from Des Moines, Iowa, whose 11-year-old daughter is currently away at a two-week sleepaway camp in Minnesota, told "Good Morning America." "You just assume these camps are prepared for everything. But now I realize I never really asked what they would do in an emergency."
What to ask in advance
Dr. Lyndsey Garbi, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer at Blueberry Pediatrics, told "GMA" that it is "essential to approach camp selection with the same level of scrutiny you would give to any environment responsible for your child's well-being."
"That includes asking about counselor training, emergency protocols, medical access and how staff respond to physical and emotional challenges," Garbi said.
Garbi outlined several areas parents should ask about before choosing a camp, or even mid-season:
- Counselor qualifications and supervision: What is the camper-to-counselor ratio? What training do counselors receive, and who oversees them?
- Water safety protocols: Are certified lifeguards on duty? Are flotation devices required for boating or open water activities?
- Medical response: Is a licensed health care provider on-site? What's the process for handling illness or injury, and how quickly are parents notified?
- Emotional and social safety: How does the camp prevent bullying and support inclusion among campers?
"Trust in camp leadership is earned through transparency, structure, and a proven track record of prioritizing child wellbeing," Garbi said.
What to look for in a camp's emergency plan
The American Camp Association sets national standards, but not all camps follow them.
"ACA accreditation is a voluntary process, separate from state licensing, through which camps agree to comply with ACA's national standards for health, safety, and risk management," Henry DeHart, interim president and CEO of the American Camp Association, told "GMA" via email.
"Accreditation involves an in-depth review of policies and an on-site visit by trained ACA volunteers," he continued. "ACA accreditation addresses creation, training, and rehearsal of emergency plans for a broad range of emergencies, including natural disasters."
Accredited camps undergo an on-site visit at least once every five years, DeHart said, to assess compliance with 266 standards related to health, safety and program quality, including emergency preparedness.
Between visits, camps must file annual statements confirming continued compliance.
"Ask if the camp is ACA-accredited," DeHart advised parents seeking safety information. "Additionally, parents should research the camp online and speak with camp directors about any potential concerns they may have, asking specifically about the camp's emergency plans and safety training. Parents may also want to ask about a camp's proximity to first responders, as well as the camp's practices around communication and collaboration with their local emergency response providers prior to camp season."
Support and resources following the Texas tragedy
In response to the devastation in Texas, the ACA has compiled guidance and ways to assist.
"The American Camp Association (ACA) has created a page of resources and various ways to help the Texas Hill Country in the wake of the devastating floods," DeHart said. "Additionally, ACA offers year-round resources to camp professionals in the areas of health, safety, risk management, youth development, program quality and more."
The organization also supports mental health and emotional well-being through its accreditation process.
"An accredited camp will have a process for assessing and supporting campers with mental, emotional, or social health needs," DeHart said.
"ACA standards require the camp to have a designated staff member or team responsible for this kind of oversight, establishing written protocols for responding to mental health concerns as well as determining when referrals to professional support may be necessary," he continued, emphasizing that "ACA-accredited camps are required to actively protect and promote campers' emotional and mental well-being."
"Through accreditation, a camp can best implement thoughtful policies, keep well-trained staff, and structure sound prevention strategies," he added. "This commitment reflects ACA's belief that safety includes the heart, mind, and body."
How to plan for camp/child communication
The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends parents ask a number of questions before choosing a summer camp:
- Severe weather protocols: How does the camp monitor for emergencies like flash floods, wildfires, or extreme heat? Is there an evacuation plan in place?
- Access to emergency services: Is there a relationship with local hospitals or EMS? How long would it take for a child to receive medical care?
- Daily safety routines: What is the sunscreen policy? How are transitions between activities supervised?
While many camps have protocols in place, Garbi said they are not always standardized or well-communicated.
"Camps should have systems for both the predictable, like injuries or homesickness, and the unexpected, like natural disasters," she said. "And they should be able to clearly explain those systems to families."
Addressing children's concerns after the Texas tragedy
Garbi said young campers who are aware of the Texas flooding may feel scared or unsettled, and parents should respond with honesty and reassurance.
"Start by asking what they've heard and how they feel about it," she said. "Then explain that while what happened was tragic, it was also extremely rare, and their camp is working hard to keep them safe."
She recommends giving children practical tools, such as identifying a safe adult to talk to, taking a break when overwhelmed, and knowing how to ask for help if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable.
As recovery efforts continue in Texas, many parents are reexamining the safety policies of camps their children attend. Experts say the most effective response is to seek clarity, not to panic, but to ensure that the environments children spend time in are prepared, responsive and communicative.
"Camp can be a place for growth and independence," Garbi said. "But that only happens when the right support structures are in place."