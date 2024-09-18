When he's not in the limelight, Colin Farrell is a proud father of two sons, James and Henry Farrell.
The actor brought his younger son Henry to the premiere of the drama miniseries "The Penguin" on Tuesday, which is based on the DC Comics villain Penguin and is a spin-off off the 2022 film "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson. Colin Farrell is reprising his role from the film for the new HBO series, playing the titular Penguin, also known as Oswald "Oz" Cobb.
The father and son posed together on the red carpet at the New York City premiere, with Colin Farrell in a black pinstripe suit paired with a white button-down and black tie and Henry in an all-black suit.
In a 2017 interview with the Irish Examiner, Colin Farrell gushed about fatherhood, saying his sons "have been lighting up my life."
Get to know the Farrell family below.
James Farrell
Colin Farrell's oldest son is James Farrell, whom he welcomed Sept. 12, 2003, with then-partner model Kim Bordenave.
The actor opened up about James, who is nonverbal and has a rare neurogenetic disorder called Angelman syndrome, in an August interview with People.
"I want the world to be kind to James. … I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect," he said at the time of his motivation to speak out.
Colin Farrell launched the not-for-profit organization The Colin Farrell Foundation that same month to advocate for people with intellectual disabilities like his son James Farrell and others with Angelman syndrome, which is marked by intellectual disability among other characteristics, according to MedlinePlus, an online information service produced by the National Library of Medicine, part of the National Institutes of Health.
According to the MedlinePlus, Angelman syndrome impacts the nervous system and can cause delayed development, intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, seizures, and other movement and balance problems.
The NIH estimates that 1 in 12,000 to 20,000 individuals have Angelman syndrome, and the life expectancy of people with Angelman syndrome "appears to be nearly normal."
Henry Farrell
Henry was born Oct. 7, 2009, and is the second of Colin Farrell's sons. His mother is actress and singer Alicja Bachleda.
The father-son duo have appeared together on the red carpet multiple times, including at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, where Colin Farrell was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin."
After the two appeared at the New York City premiere of "The Penguin" on Sept. 17, Henry's mother shared a photo of them on the red carpet, writing in an Instagram post, "He's becoming a pro at this! All grown up🤗."