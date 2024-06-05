A Tennessee couple is going viral for singing full Disney song performances for their toddler.
Lauren Paley and Daniel Cutchens' Instagram and TikTok videos have gathered millions of views and feature them singing hits like "Beauty and the Beast" and "Tarzan's" "You'll Be in My Heart" to their 1-year-old daughter Piper.
Paley, a content creator, told "Good Morning America" the performances were born "out of necessity" as the family traveled for significant stretches of time while house hunting.
"We were doing a lot of driving around looking for houses and Piper – she's not bad in the car but she loves to be stimulated and when she gets bored, she gets fussy … and it just became like, well, she's in the car, she's crying right now. She wants to hear music," Paley explained. "It just became a more fun performance involving her, entertaining her so that we kept our sanity when driving and also had started having more fun."
Paley and Cutchens said they've always sang together but it has been more recently where they've actively started involving their daughter, whom they lovingly describe as "Hyper Piper," who is a "very happy child" and "very silly."
"She has an exceptional amount of energy that does not seem to go away," Cutchens said, adding that Piper has kept them sleep-deprived for the last couple of years.
Singing, then, has been a creative and welcome outlet for the entire musically-inclined Paley-Cutchens family.
"Singing makes us happy. It's like our second language. All the moments are really special and they're fun," Paley said. "And I feel like it's made [Piper's] language explode. There's so much that music has taught her."
According to her parents, Piper has a long list of favorite songs and among her recent favorites are "I Won't Say (I'm In Love)" from "Hercules," "Almost There" from "The Princess and the Frog," the opening theme from "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin."
Paley and Cutchens said their sing-alongs has inspired PIper to start singing on her own and they encourage other parents to sing with their own children.
"Being involved with with your children in that way just can go so far for them," Cutchens said. "They might not remember them specifically but [it'll] stay with them forever. So just embrace it and do it, just sing. Even if you think you sound bad, just do it. "
