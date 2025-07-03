When Shayna Sweeney walked down the aisle at her wedding, she had not just one, but two special people escort her, making it a dream come true for the newlywed.
Videographer Daniele Cribari captured the touching moment at Sweeney's wedding, held at Castello di Ristonchi in Pelago, Italy, and Sweeney shared the video on TikTok, where it has quickly gone viral in just one week, with over 7 million views.
The bride told "Good Morning America" it was a joint idea between her and her father Rob McHugh to surprise her stepfather Vinny Mauro with the request to join them as they walked down the aisle.
"During the wedding planning process, I got a call from my dad, and he said, 'How about we ask Vinny to walk down the aisle with us?'" Sweeney recalled to "GMA." "That made me so happy, because it was exactly what I wanted. And it felt great that it came from my dad."
Sweeney, who married Matthew Sweeney on May 10, said both her father and stepfather are important figures in her life.
She said she calls her dad her "best friend."
"We talk every day. He's just the most generous, giving, loyal person, and I am just so grateful for him and our relationship," she said.
Her relationship with her stepdad is no less important.
"He came into my life when I was about 8 years old … and he just is so significant in my life," Sweeney continued. "He always has my back, defends me, protects me. And he has a good relationship with my dad too, which is great."
Sweeney said having both of her dads with her at her wedding "meant the world" to her -- and it was heartfelt for them too.
"You could just tell Vinny was holding back tears. It meant so much to him," she said.
"It was honestly such a special moment. I'm never going to forget that," she added. 'I'm very grateful that I have two men in my life that have been with me through a lot and always have my back."
Since sharing her TikTok video, Sweeney said she has heard from many people who say they wish they had such special relationships in their lives.
"It really touched me, because no family's perfect. It's not easy," Sweeney said. "The fact that my dad and Vinny make a huge effort to let go of things, forgive things, become one, and just realize that the kids and family is the most important thing, it's truly just inspiring. And I'm just so proud of my dad and Vinny for just being who they are."