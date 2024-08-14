Of all the toys in the toy box, one dad found that what really makes his baby boy laugh is a surprising household item: tape.
Lance Marwood recently shared a video on TikTok of himself holding his baby in one arm and a roll of duct tape in another.
Every time Marwood pulls on the tape, the baby laughs hysterically.
"Guess what random thing I found makes him laugh[?]" Marwood, co-founder of V13 Promotions, wrote in text overlaid in the video, which now has over 7 million views.
In the caption of post, he added, "Sharing for anyone who could use a laugh right now."
Several fellow parents commented on the video saying they experienced the same thing when their children were young.
"That was the very first thing to make my daughter laugh and now I'm sobbing because that was nearly 8 years ago," wrote one commenter.
Others commented on other random things that made their infants laugh hysterically too.
"i remember this phase. my baby would laugh everytime i said the word 'refreshing!' doesn't matter how i said it, as long as i said, 'refreshing!' she would lose it," wrote one TikTok user.
"My niece tapped an empty soda can on a table and my son went crazy 😆 loved his laugh," wrote another.