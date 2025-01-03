A woman who saved years' worth of daily text messages from her dad turned them into a sentimental Christmas gift that left her dad in tears.
Leah Doherty of Ohio told "Good Morning America" that every morning during her college years, she, along with her two siblings, received a morning text message from their dad, Joe Doherty.
"He would wish us a great day ... and ended every message with, 'make good decisions, I LOVE YOU!!!'" Leah Doherty said of her dad's daily messages.
Leah Doherty kept those text messages from her dad long after she graduated college.
When she got married in April, Leah Doherty shared another special moment with her dad, when he walked her down the aisle.
And this Christmas, Leah Doherty's husband, Matt Mika, whom she describes as "wildly talented," created a priceless gift using both the text messages and the wedding memory.
Mika recreated the photo of Leah Doherty and her dad walking down the aisle using the text messages that Joe Doherty sent Leah while in college.
When Joe Doherty opened the photo at home in Texas on Christmas morning, he had to wipe away tears.
In a video shared by Leah Doherty on Instagram, Joe Doherty is seen at first looking at the photo and then wiping away tears as he realizes it is made of text messages he wrote.
"My dad's reaction was priceless and is a moment I'll cherish forever," Leah Doherty said.