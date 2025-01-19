David Lynch's four kids are remembering their dad after his death by inviting fans to honor his legacy.
In a post from the late director X's account on Saturday, his children Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch shared a joint statement to pay tribute to their dad, calling him "a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace."
"On Monday, January 20th—what would have been his 79th birthday—we invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes," the statement read. "Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world."
The statement continued, "Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe. Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life. Love, Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch."
Lynch died at the age of 78, his family announced last week.
"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," a statement on his official Facebook account said on Thursday. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"
"It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," the statement added at the time.
The sad news came after Lynch revealed in August 2024 that he had developed emphysema after years of smoking.
"I'm homebound whether I like it or not," Lynch told Sight and Sound magazine. "I can't go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."
The filmmaker shared in a social media post at the time that he was otherwise "in excellent shape," declaring, "I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire."
Lynch, an Oscar-nominated director, was married four times during his life. He was renowned for his surreal films including "Eraserhead," "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive," and was also the co-creator of the popular cult drama series "Twin Peaks."