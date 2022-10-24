Surprise! Sophia Grace Brownlee is pregnant!

The 19-year-old singer, who captured the hearts of millions online when she and her cousin Rosie McClelland went viral after first appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2011, announced the happy news on her YouTube channel Sunday.

"As you can see from today's video, it is a little bit different to my usual videos because I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Brownlee told her subscribers and fans.

rosiergm/Instagram/YouTube Sophia Grace Brownlee hugs her cousin Rosie McClelland after announcing her pregnancy.

"I am at 21 weeks today," Brownlee continued. "I decided to wait till this time to tell everyone because I thought that 20 weeks is like definitely safe and I had my 20 week scan and everything was fine."

Brownlee said she was initially shocked to find out she was expecting but now feels "super, super happy about it."

"I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have lots of different content from what I usually have," she added.

Brownlee and McClelland were just 8 and 5 years old, respectively, when a cover of them singing Nicki Minaj's 2010 hit "Super Bass" caught the attention of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who invited them to be guests on her eponymous TV show in October 2011 and meet Minaj in person.

Ellen DeGeneres Show Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland in a scene from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the decade since their first TV appearance, Brownlee and McClelland have gone on to act, record songs and have also become influencers. Brownlee regularly posts vlogs, music videos and videos about makeup and fashion on her YouTube channel while McClelland shares music and lifestyle videos. Earlier this year, McClelland released a new single, "Safe In Your Love."

McClelland shared her reaction to her cousin's pregnancy in a separate Instagram post on Sunday.

"This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying)," the 16-year-old wrote in her post. "Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I'm excited is a understatement, I can't wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much 💗💙💗💙💗💙 #sophiagrace #rosie #baby"