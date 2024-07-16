Emma Roberts is taking her romance with Cody John to the next level!
The "American Horror Story" star shared she is engaged to the actor in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a sweet photo of themselves together.
In the selfie, Roberts can be seen wrapping her hand around John while flashing her engagement ring as the two sported huge grins on their faces.
"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️," she wrote in the caption.
Celebrity friends and followers flocked into the comment section to celebrate the news.
"Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!! 😍💓," Lea Michele wrote while Nina Dobrev added, "CONGRATS!!!!"
Roberts and John first became Instagram official in August 2022 after John posted a picture of him kissing her while the pair were hanging out in what appeared to be a yacht.
Roberts debuted her relationship with John on her Instagram later that year by posting a picture of them holding hands together alongside other snaps of different moments of her life.
"#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties! 🪩 🥂," she captioned the post at the time.
Last February, John paid tribute to Roberts on her birthday by posting a photo of her with a caption that read, "happy birthday sheesh 🫠🫠."
Despite the occasional social media posts, the two have been keeping their romance private.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts once got candid about her decision to keep her love life private.
"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," Roberts told the outlet in 2019.
Prior to becoming involved with John, Roberts was in a relationship with her ex Garret Hedlund with whom she shares her son, Rhodes, 3.