Actor Adrian Grenier and his wife, Jordan Roemmele, now have a family of four.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the couple announced the arrival of their second son, Evren Saint-Eros, who was born at home on March 22.
"His birth was in the sanctuary of our home," they wrote in the caption alongside a sweet family photo. "It was intimate with just mom and dad, as his brother slept soundly in the next room."
They added, "Already he has shown to be a gentle teacher and a powerful peacemaker. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four, and to share the news now with you!"
In addition to baby Evren, the couple also share an older son, Seiko Aurelius.
Speaking with People in an interview published over the weekend, the "Entourage" alum described the home birth experience as "very special."
"My wife was absolutely incredible," he said. "She had such composure and strength."
Grenier also shared in the magazine's interview how Seiko is adjusting to big brotherhood.
"He has so many kisses for his younger brother," he told People. "He's a little bit rough because he's like excited. But he just wants to cuddle him and get him kisses, and he's going to be an amazing older brother."
In the interview, the actor went on to explain that he and Roemmele are intentionally creating a calm and protective space to help Evren gently adjust to life outside the womb.
"And that's including the things that humans have in their energies," he explained. "People come in, they may mean well, they may be sweet, and they may say all the right things and, 'Oh how cute,' but on a psychic level, they're bringing in their stuff. So we want to protect Evren."
He continued, "It also gives my wife and I some time to adjust and sort of figure out whatever is coming up for us, especially now that we have a toddler and a newborn -- to adjust to that schedule."
Grenier and Roemmele, who tied the knot in 2022, have lived full-time on a farm in Texas since 2020.