Sarah Wolfgramm knew from a young age that she wanted to be a mom. Today, she and her husband Haini Wolfgramm are the parents of 13.

"I come from a big family and so does my husband," Sarah Wolfgramm told "Good Morning America." "When we met and fell in love and got married, we both had our sights that, if God willing and we were able to, we would have a beautiful, big family, like the ones we came from."

Courtesy of Sarah Wolfgramm Sarah and Haini Wolfgramm are the parents of 14 children. They're pictured in the center surrounded by their 13 kids

The Wolfgramms have been sharing an inside look at their busy home life in Mentone, California, on TikTok -- and one post in particular has recently gone viral with over 21 million views.

The 42-second video clip, posted on Dec. 9, shows Sarah Wolfgramm hugging her children as the accompanying text captions reveal the ages and years when she was pregnant with each child. At the end, she captioned the clip, "14 kids in 21 years."

Courtesy of Sarah Wolfgramm The Wolfgramms have gone viral on TikTok for showcasing their large family.

Haini Wolfgramm, who has 16 siblings himself and is the bass guitarist with his siblings' band The Jets, told "GMA" it's been an exciting ride over the last two decades.

Courtesy of Haini Wolfgramm Dad Haini Wolfgramm also comes from a big family and is part of the '80s band The Jets.

"I just think at that time, [Sarah and I] didn't really think that we would have more than, I don't know, three or four kids, but it just kept on going and going and going, and you know, it's been wonderful. I mean, we both love it," he said.

Sarah Wolfgramm said their house is brimming with "an abundance of love" and they've been there to support each other through life's ups and downs, including the death of their daughter Sariah, who was only 3 months old when she died of SIDS or sudden infant death syndrome.

Courtesy of Sarah Wolfgramm One of Haini and Sarah Wolfgramm's children, daughter Sariah, died when she was 3 months old from SIDS or sudden infant death syndrome.

"I think what got us through having our sister pass away is having each other because we are able to rely on each other and comfort one another," daughter Tihané Wolfgramm said. "So I think having a big family made all the difference going through that hard time."

Sarah Wolfgramm said her children have become each other's close friends and the kids couldn't agree more.

"It's big, it's crazy, it's fun," Hazel Wolfgramm said. "I love it. You're never bored. And honestly, there's just a lot of memories."

Hazel's sister Eve agreed, describing life with her family as one "big adventure."

"There's always someone to do some type of activity with. There's always someone to argue with. There's always something to be cleaned. But it's a lot of fun," she said. "I like having the community of all these people with me to do life with. It's wonderful."

Eve and six of her siblings -- Heinrich, Isabella, Tihané, Abraham, Maikeli and Nora -- have also followed in their parents' footsteps into the music industry, forming their own band 13 Crowns.

Courtesy of Sarah Wolfgramm Seven of the Wolfgramm children have followed in their parents' footsteps into the music business and now form the band 13 Crowns.

The band's name in particular holds a special meaning to the Wolfgramms.