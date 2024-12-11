A New Orleans couple is overjoyed to welcome quadruplets into their family ahead of the holidays.
Farah Larry, 29, told "Good Morning America" her four newborn daughters, who were born Nov. 20, are like an "early Christmas present."
"It's really like a miracle," she said. "They're just the perfect little girls and we just love them so much ... they're everything we didn't know we needed."
The Larry quadruplets -- Lyric, Paisley, Fallyn and Psalm -- spent Thanksgiving in the neonatal intensive care unit but are expected to be home for Christmas. Lyric has already been discharged and her three sisters are expected to be discharged Thursday.
Farrah Larry and her husband Peyton Larry Sr., also 29, are already parents to a 2-year-old son and they said they learned they were expecting in May. The couple told their loved ones about the pregnancy on Mother's Day.
But no one knew that they were expecting four babies until the Larrys went in for an ultrasound appointment during Farrah Larry's first trimester.
"We were both very shocked and surprised, and I think it's just setting in," Farrah Larry, the owner of a private transportation business, told "GMA," recalling the couple's reaction to learning they were expecting spontaneous quadruplets.
"[The ultrasound technician] was like, 'It's four.' And [my husband Peyton] almost passed out," the mom of five recalled. "I was just laughing and crying, because I could tell that she was serious -- so of course, I was excited, I felt blessed, but I was also just like, four kids? Like, what do you mean four kids at once?"
"It felt like someone punched me in the stomach, like all the air left out of my lungs," Peyton Larry, a mail carrier, recalled.
The Larrys said they conceived the quadruplets without fertility treatments. Multiples don't run in either of their families, they said, except for Farrah Larry's cousin, who had triplets.
Once the shock wore off, the Larrys started to think about how they were going to adapt to their new family dynamic, and they focused on planning as much as they could.
"I was eager. I was overwhelmed. I was nervous, I was excited. I felt warm and fuzzy, too, all at the same time. So, it was just a range of emotions going on," Peyton Larry said of the past year.
Farrah Larry said she was hospitalized at 30 weeks for dehydration but was determined to carry the quadruplets until about 32 and a half weeks, when doctors had scheduled a cesarean section for her.
Aside from the treatment for dehydration, Farrah Larry said the pregnancy was "smooth sailing" overall. She said she was able to be discharged and returned at 32 and a half weeks for her scheduled C-section, delivering the quadruplets at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center.
"On the date of delivery, we actually had the [quadruplets'] names in a Ziploc bag so as they were coming out, we were assigning names," Peyton Larry recounted.
Farrah Larry said Fallyn and Lyric appear to be identical sisters and Psalm and Paisley are identical sisters too. So far, the mom said she can tell her newborns apart but Peyton Larry noted, "At some point, we're probably going to have to color coordinate" their outfits.
Now that their quadruplets are here, the Larrys said they are excited for their new chapter.
"It really does feel like a dream come true," Peyton Larry said.