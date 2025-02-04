The Gerber Products Company is recalling its flavored teething sticks for babies and young children because they may pose a potential choking hazard.
In a Jan. 31 recall notice, Gerber said it would discontinue and recall all boxes of its Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks in strawberry apple and banana flavors that were distributed "via the internet and to distribution centers and retail stores" in 45 states and Puerto Rico.
Recalled teething sticks were sold in 3.2-ounce and 1.59-ounce boxes with UPC codes 0 15000 04618 7, 0 15000 04608 8, and 0 15000 01015 7. All lot codes for these products are included in the recall.
The company said in its notice that it issued the recall "after receiving consumer complaints of choking incidents," with one reported case leading to an emergency room visit. Gerber said anyone who suspects any injury or illlness as a result of the product's use should reach out to a health care provider.
"We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers," Gerber said in its press release, adding that it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall and "will cooperate with them fully."
Those in possession of the recalled teething sticks are advised not to feed the product to children. Recalled teething sticks can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, Gerber said.
Customers who wish to contact Gerber can reach the company by phone at (800) 443-7237, 24 hours, seven days a week.
Reached for comment on Tuesday, Gerber directed ABC News in an email to its official "Quality and Safety FAQs" recall website.
"Gerber Products Company is initiating a recall and discontinuation of all batches of GERBER SOOTHE N CHEW TEETHING STICKS out of an abundance of caution due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children," the website states. "It does not impact any other Gerber products, including Gerber Teethers Gentle teething wafers and Gerber TEETHER WHEELS."
The website also states that the company has "received no reports of serious injuries," and notes that it is "proactively taking this action."
"At Gerber, we take the responsibility of feeding babies very seriously. The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. All of our products are backed by rigorous research and testing and must pass more than 100 individual quality checks before they can be sold," the company states, adding that its "portfolio is then evaluated on an ongoing basis to ensure our offerings reflect the latest science and dietary guidance."
"We appreciate the trust parents place in us and remain committed to giving them the peace of mind they deserve when choosing Gerber products," the company adds.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include comments from the Gerber Products Company.