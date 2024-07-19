A newborn baby in Ohio got a sweet, if unexpected, "kiss" from a gorilla.
The baby, named Noah, was visiting the gorilla exhibit at Columbus Zoo when one gorilla took special interest.
The gorilla perched itself by Noah for a better view, and then appeared to give the baby a kiss through the glass of the enclosure.
Noah's parents captured the moment on camera and shared it on TikTok in April, where it's since received over 3 million views.
"Gorilla kisses for baby Noah," the baby's mom, Hannah Pearson, captioned the video.