Bindi Irwin and her daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell shared a sweet moment together at a recent Australia Zoo staff meeting.
In the caption of a video that the television personality and conservationist shared on Instagram, Irwin wrote that Grace, 2, "requested to come to our #AustraliaZoo staff meeting."
Irwin added that her daughter "gave a fabulous update on koalas" at the meeting.
"To be honest, it's Grace who runs the zoo and makes all the big decisions," Irwin says at the beginning of the video.
The video then shows Irwin holding Grace as the toddler takes the mic during the meeting, held at the zoo's famed "Crocoseum," and tells the staff, "Thank you for your hard work."
Irwin then adds her own thanks to the staff for their work and for handling things "so effortlessly," before Grace adds separately, "And koalas."
"Yeah, koalas -- koalas are great too," Irwin responds, prompting laughter from the staff.
"I love getting to share life with Grace and I feel so lucky to be her mama," Irwin wrote in the caption of the post Thursday.
Irwin shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their daughter the following year in March 2021.
In an Instagram post at the time, Irwin said the name Grace comes from her great-grandmother and relatives of Chandler's who also share the name.
"Warrior Irwin," she added, is a tribute to her late father Steve Irwin, who was known as a "Wildlife Warrior" for his work as an environmentalist and conservationist.