A grandmother-to-be had the best reaction when she and her husband learned their daughter and her husband were expecting their first child.
Emily Shone's husband, John Shone, captured their priceless reaction when he pretended to snap a family photo of his wife and her parents.
"Say, 'Grandparents!'" John Shone can be heard off-camera in a video clip shared through Storyful by Emily Shone's sister, Elizabeth McWhorter.
Emily Shone and McWhorter's mom and dad appear briefly confused before the news sinks in.
Their mother quickly yells out, "No! No!" repeatedly before jumping up and exclaiming, "You can't tease me like that!" She then breaks into tears before giving her daughter a big embrace.
"My mom was in absolute shock and my dad did not realize what was happening," McWhorter told Storyful of her parents receiving the unexpected news.
The Shones welcomed their baby in 2023, but McWhorter shared the throwback video in a TikTok post this past May where it has gone viral with over 7.5 million views.