A grade school teacher made a pregnancy announcement to her second-grade class, and her students responded in the most adorable way possible!

When Isabella Faller realized she and her husband were pregnant with their first child, she was excited to tell her students.

"It meant so much to me to let my students in on such a vital part of this season of my life," she told ABC News.

She played a game with the class, having them guess a secret sentence with the clue, "I have a BIG secret." Once the students figured it out, excitement burst throughout the classroom.

Isabella Faller shared the news with her second grade class through a game. @isabellafaller/Instagram

The expectant mom shared the sweet moment on TikTok, which went viral with over 1.6 million likes so far.

With a couple of months to go, the kids have already created a new nickname for the unborn child, "Baby Cookie."

"The day I told them, I'm dressed like the mouse from 'If You Give a Mouse A Cookie,' and I have a cookie around my neck. Every day they say, 'bye, Mrs. Faller! Bye, Baby Cookie,'" Faller said. "I can't wait for a few months from now when I can surprise them and bring Baby Cookie to school to meet them."