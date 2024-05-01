A Connecticut dad surprised his daughter with a new look and their sweet reactions are going viral.
Paige Robison caught the emotional exchange between her husband Josh Davila and their 4-year-old daughter Wren on camera and told "Good Morning America" it was her idea for the surprise.
After seeing his new appearance, Wren breaks into a big grin and asks her dad, "Can you kiss me?" before he obliges and asks her if she likes it.
"Yeah, I love it!" Wren replied enthusiastically. "You're so beautiful!"
Davila is then seen wiping away tears as he takes in Wren's compliments.
"She's always been a really sweet girl and always hyping everybody up," Robison told "GMA" of her daughter. "She's the one that you would go to if you need like, that positive affirmation so I wasn't shocked that it was a positive one but it was definitely surprising how much she actually liked him without the beard."
Robison's TikTok video of the reveal has gathered nearly 3 million views since it was published Monday and already sparked over 9,000 comments.
"The most tender little heart! Don't ever let anyone discourage that ❤️❤️" wrote one commenter.
"This video wins the internet today !!! your daughter is absolutely adorable 😍 ❤️," another added.
Robison, 29, noted that it was her daughter's first time seeing her father without his moustache and beard and called her response "the cutest reaction ever."
"The last time he shaved was right after she was born so it was like seeing a completely different person for her," Robison explained.
Robison said her husband had intended to only trim his facial hair but after making a mistake, he ended up opting for a clean-shaven look, one that their daughter had previously expressed curiosity about after seeing past photos of him.
"I was so glad that I decided to record it so that we can look back on it. And being able to share it, too, was really exciting because we've gotten a lot of positive feedback," Robison said.
As for her husband's new look, Robison said they'll have to see if it'll stick around.
"I think he's going to grow it back because he just feels better with a beard … but I think he would be more open to the idea of shaving it more frequently, just to get a reaction like that again," she said.