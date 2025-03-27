Kylie Kelce isn't holding back when it comes to addressing the judgment that often surrounds cesarean section births.
On the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, the mom of three, currently 38 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, shared a fiery response to social media claims that C-sections aren't "real" births, statements she called "horrific" and "triggering."
"I've seen just a number of triggering comments over the weekend on certain TikToks, where people have been told by relatives or other people in their life that because they had an emergency C-section, or a C-section that was scheduled, that they did not experience birth," Kelce said on the March 27 episode. "I'm trying to be nice... No, never mind. Go f--- yourself. You can kindly f--- right off."
Kelce, who is married to former NFL player Jason Kelce, continued, "The person you're speaking to just grew a human being ... You know whose business that is? Not f------ yours. They just had massive abdominal surgery ... to get out the human life that they just built."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2022, approximately 32% of live births in the U.S. were C-section deliveries, or about 1 in 3 births.
Kelce personalized her message with a story from her own birth. "You think that when I was 12 pounds, 1 ounce, and I had to come out the front on my 5-foot-2-[inch] mother that she didn't experience birth?" she said.
"I will kick your a-- in honor of [my mother]," she added.
She also acknowledged how close to home this conversation feels as she prepares for her own labor. "This is on being 38 weeks pregnant, preparing for birth, not knowing what's going to happen, and getting triggered by TikTok comments. I'm sweating again, and my face is hot," she said.
Kelce ended the segment by expressing solidarity with all birthing parents.
"These people have built a human being in their uterus with the power of their own body ... Come on now. Mind your f------ business," she said.