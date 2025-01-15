LeBron James is one proud dad!
During his appearance on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce which aired on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers player opened up about his greatest accomplishment in his life which involves his 20-year-old son Bronny James.
In October 2024, LeBron James and Bronny James made history by being the first father-son duo to play alongside each other in the NBA. The pair, who play for the Lakers, faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time.
Looking back on the historic moment, the four-time NBA champion said, "When it comes to the titles, that's one separate thing but to be able to be in this league, to play in this league and also being able to do it alongside Bronny right now, that's one of the biggest accomplishments and probably the No. 1 accomplishment I've ever been able to do."
He continued, "To work with your son — I've heard it from a lot of people and, not only [in] sports, but I've heard it in business and [other] walks of life, and they say it's the greatest thing you could ever have."
LeBron James also reflected on how playing alongside Bronny James has allowed him to make up for the time he spent away from home during his son's childhood due to his demanding career.
"To see him every day, grinding and going through the process of trying to become who he wants to become while I'm sitting there and just watching him, and doing the things that he wants to do and being able to just take it all in, it helps me get some of the minutes and hours and years back that I did not have with him because I was playing so much and on the road and doing my own thing, and traveling," he continued.
"So to be able to get some of his time back now, man, it's pretty special," he added.
Elsewhere in the conversation on the podcast, LeBron James also praised his son for his determination to follow his passion.
"Bronny doesn't have to play basketball at all," LeBron James explained, noting that his son doesn't need the money and could choose to "do whatever he wants to do."
"But he's like, 'This is my career. This is my goals and this is my aspirations, and I wanna play ball. This is something that I love,' " he said. "I love that kid. He's awesome."
In addition to Bronny James, LeBron James shares son Bryce, 17, and daughter Zhuri, 10, with his wife Savannah James. The couple have been married since 2013.