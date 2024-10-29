A police officer in Michigan performed a heroic act by helping escort a young couple who were speeding in their vehicle to hospital while the woman was in active labor.
On Oct. 17, Mary Weertz and her fiance Austin Sadowski were racing to the hospital in their truck after Weertz went into active labor one day before her due date, according to ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ-TV.
While the couple was on their way, Utica police officer Liz Demuynck noticed them weaving through the traffic and making an illegal turn at one point.
"I'm like 'oh my, God. We're gonna get pulled over. Of course, we're gonna get pulled over right now,'" Weertz recalled the moment of panic to WXYZ-TV.
The couple later notified the dispatch by calling them to explain why they were speeding.
The dispatcher recommended the couple slow down before Demuynck came to the rescue and escorted them to Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.
Demuynck, who is a mother of two young children herself, shared her thoughts during the incident to WXYZ-TV.
"Being a mom and being able to put yourself in her shoes of what you've gone through when you've delivered babies, it's a very scary situation. Things can turn so fast," Demuynck said. "I think it just really made me go into go-mode — just get her there and get her safe."
The ordeal was also recorded on Demuynck's video body cam in which the officer is seen guiding the couple to the hospital entrance.
Weertz delivered her baby safely at 11:10 p.m. at the hospital, and the family is thankful for Demuynck's assistance, with Sadowski telling WXTZ-TV, "She was our family hero."