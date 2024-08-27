A bride-to-be received an unexpected gift when her brother, who was deployed with the military, surprised her at her wedding rehearsal.
India Jones was filmed at her rehearsal in Forest, Virginia, watching a video message from her brother.
In the clip, which she later shared in a TikTok video, her brother says in part, "I love you all very much" and then reveals, "Today is May 11th and I am leaving in a couple of hours to go to Kuwait and from there, I'll leave to come home in time for the wedding."
When Jones realizes her brother might be attending her wedding after all, she gasps and then covers her shocked mouth with her hands.
Then, her brother suddenly walks into the dining room she and her guests are gathered in and grins. The siblings share a big hug and Jones' brother gives her a loving kiss on the head, too.
"Literally the best surprise of my life!! My little brother got to be at my wedding and I also got to marry the love of my life on June 1st, 2024🥺," Jones wrote in a caption of her TikTok video, which has been viewed over 2 million times since June 13.
Jones told Storyful her video shows "a loving family who care about one another."
"Family has been so important to us and we are blessed by God for them," Jones said.