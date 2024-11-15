A mom and her best friend pulled off a hilarious surprise for her 9-year-old son by dressing up in a Unicorn costume while waiting for him at a bus stop.
Haley Pierce of Alabama recently shared the funny moment in a video on her TikTok account last week which has since gone viral, garnering almost a million views.
In the clip, Pierce's best friend Ashley Simone Garrett is seen in a giant, colorful unicorn suit as she greets Greyson, who just hopped off his school bus.
After a brief moment of confusion, Greyson breaks into a huge smile and rushes to give Garrett a hug.
"Get you a bestie who surprises your baby at the bus stop dressed as a UNICORN! @Ashley Simone Garrett #bestfriend #bestie #girlswannahavefun," Pierce wrote in the caption.
Pierce told Storyful that "the kids loved" the moment and "Greyson was very surprised!"
The video has since charmed viewers across the internet, with many loving the idea of a friend willing to make kids' days in such a whimsical way.