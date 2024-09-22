Naomi Watts enjoyed a day out with her teenage son over the weekend.
The actress shared a glimpse of family time while out in New York City with her son Sasha on Saturday.
In the photo, Watts can be seen smiling while Sasha is standing behind her. The mother-son duo wore matching black outfits together while Watts also sported a pair of sunglasses.
"Saturday with my boy," she wrote over the photo.
In addition to Sasha, Watts also shares a younger son, Kai, with her ex-partner, Liev Schreiber.
In July, both Watts and Schreiber celebrated Sasha's 17th birthday, marking their son's milestone on their Instagram accounts.
Alongside a photo of himself and Watts standing next to each other, Schreiber wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Handsome!"
Meanwhile, Watts shared throwback photos of herself with Sasha taken during her wedding to husband Billy Crudup.
"Happy Birthday to my darling Sasha- you have a heart of gold," she wrote in the caption at the time. "I'm so very proud of you. 17 years ago you shot into the world with your arms reaching for the sky. "
She continued, "You are a force but with the most gentle soul. I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to be your mum. And I'm so very grateful to have you by my side here. I love you. Keep reaching for the stars. ✨💛."
After their split, Watts shared that she and Schreiber, who is now married to Taylor Neisen, have remained in each other's life.
"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Watts told Net-a-Porter in 2019. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."