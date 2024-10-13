Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, each celebrated their twins' 14th birthday over the weekend by sharing touching tributes on Instagram.
The "How I Met Your Mother" alum first posted a photo of his teenagers, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, sitting on the couch with their dogs on their laps and birthday balloons between them to mark the occasion on Saturday.
"Harper and Gideon turn 14 today," Harris wrote in the caption. "I have never been more proud of anything in my entire life, and I suspect I never will. My husband David and I marvel at their maturity, are wowed by their warmth, chuffed by their charm. We love them both unconditionally, and their hugs fill us with life."
He continued, "We don't say any of this to them, obvs, or they'd recoil or leverage it to their advantage. But they're not on Insta, so I'm free to speak honestly. They'll never find out. Happy Birthday, Harper and Gideon. You're both amazeballs."
A few hours later, Burtka also took to his Instagram to honor the twins for the milestone, posting a series of photos of the teenagers.
One photo shows the couple posing together with the twins with a view of sunset and the ocean in the background. Another photo features the twins sitting next to each other while Gideon wraps his arms around Harper.
"Happy 14th Birthday to our incredible kid," Burtka captioned the post. "They are becoming the best humans. I am so proud to be their dad."
"Although teenage years are tough, they are managing it splendidly," he added. "I have witnessed- if you put the work in you get it back. I can't wait to see what the next years have in store- however, I am holding on to all the little moments when they still want to connect. #luckydads."
Harris and Burtka have been married since 2014. The couple regularly shares updates about their twins on their respective social media platforms.