New alphabet song goes viral on TikTok, teacher says she's been 'singing it that way for years'
If you've heard kids coming home from school singing a slightly altered version of the alphabet song, you're not alone. The familiar "A-B-C" tune has recently seen a change that's causing quite a stir online.
The new version introduces pauses after different letters and ends with "X-Y-Z," omitting the word "and." This subtle yet significant shift has gone viral, thanks in part to a TikTok video by teacher Rachel, known as @teacherrachelsorsel (who requested not to use her last name), which has amassed over 5 million views.
Rachel, who has been teaching this version for years, explained to "Good Morning America" the reasoning behind the change.
"I've been singing it that way for years with my class and with students I tutor because of some of the misconceptions that I mentioned in the video of kids saying, 'Lemon NOP' or 'Y and Z,' thinking there are two Ns in the alphabet or not really understanding Y or Z separately," she shared.
This revised version aims to clear up these misconceptions, helping early learners grasp the alphabet more effectively.
Rachel's approach is rooted in a curriculum called Open Court from McGraw Hill, which prescribes this version of the alphabet song.
"I'm not exactly sure where the version originally came from. I know that in the curriculum that I use at the school I teach at, that's how it's written for us," she noted.
The video's viral success has sparked conversations among parents and educators about the best practices in early literacy.
"I guess a lot of adults might not know why we're singing it this way or why this change should be made and is helpful for early learners ... for about four years, I've been sharing literacy tips on social media. And I don't really get to pick what videos blow up, but I'm grateful that some do just to spread the word about best practices in early literacy," Rachel explained.
The reception to this new alphabet song has been overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating the clarity it brings to young learners. Rachel said she is excited about the dialogue it has initiated, stating, "I'm very excited that this video has done as well as it has, because I think it's a really good conversation starter for parents. So I think that's really interesting and fun to be a part of."
As this new version of the alphabet song continues to gain traction, it serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of educational practices and the power of social media in spreading innovative teaching methods.
Whether or not this new rendition will replace the classic version remains to be seen, but it's clear that it has already made a significant impact on parents and kids alike.