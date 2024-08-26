Saying goodbye isn't an easy task, and for one young boy, seeing his older brother at college was an overwhelming experience.
Chenique Burks filmed her younger son Braxton sobbing as her older son Ja'Juan got ready to move to college in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The incoming freshman is seen comforting his younger brother in a TikTok video, saying, "I'm coming back, man."
Burks' TikTok post went viral, picking up over 1 million views since Aug. 12.
Burks told Storyful her sons share a very close relationship.
"The bond that my youngest son Braxton Spencer has with his big brother is inseparable," said the mom. "He felt as if his brother was leaving forever."
Burks added that Ja'Juan will be studying and playing baseball at Philander Smith University, a historically Black university in Little Rock.