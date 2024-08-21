Isabella Strahan is back in college one month after announcing she is officially cancer-free.
In an Instagram story post on Tuesday, the 19-year-old daughter of "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan posted a photo of herself standing alongside her mother Jean Muggli to mark her return to the University of Southern California.
"Back at USC," she wrote in text over the photo.
She also posted a TikTok video of herself excitedly showing off her new apartment.
"New apartment who this ‼️‼️" she captioned the video.
In January, Isabella Strahan revealed she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, a cancerous and fast-growing brain tumor that develops in the cerebellum, the back of the brain where movement and coordination are controlled, according to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, where she was treated.
Isabella Strahan, who will share her journey in an upcoming special on ABC, was a freshman at USC when an initial MRI scan last October led to her diagnosis.
Medulloblastoma is a type of malignant tumor that accounts for about 20% of all childhood brain tumors, according to estimates published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience.
Last month, Isabella Strahan shared an update on her YouTube channel, where she has been tracking her cancer journey, stating that she was officially cancer-free.
In a vlog she posted in July titled "Goodbye Hospital," Isabella Strahan shared that she was at her last appointment at the Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, to review results from her scans.
"It was a great, great scan," she said at the time with a smile on her face. "Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don't have another doctor's appointment until October."
She added, "I miss my doctors already and everyone who's helped me because they're all so nice… I feel like I'm just saddened today knowing that I wasn't gonna be going back for awhile because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!"