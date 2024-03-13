When "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan finished radiation treatment for brain cancer in February, the song playing when she rang the bell to signify the end of treatment was by her favorite artist, Bryson Tiller.

One month later, Tiller surprised Isabella Strahan at her home in New York City.

The surprise was documented in a video on the 19-year-old's YouTube channel, where she has been sharing her cancer journey. Isabella Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor, last October.

In her new vlog, Isabella Strahan says she listens to Tiller's music "every day," especially during her radiation appointments.

Isabella Strahan met her “favorite person” singer and rapper Bryson Tiller in person. Isabella Strahan/YouTube

In the video, when Tiller surprises Isabella Strahan, she gasps, exclaiming, "Oh my God!"

"It's Bryson Tiller!" she says excitedly as Tiller gives her a big hug.

"You're my favorite person ever!" she adds. "It's so nice to meet you."

Michael Strahan says in the video that Tiller and his frequent collaborator, Fat Joe, heard that Isabella Strahan had mentioned him on her vlog and reached out to put the surprise together. Tiller then flew to New York City to surprise her.

"He flew in for you, for this," Michael Strahan tells his daughter in the video.

Tiller brought Strahan a special present -- a Lego toy flower set -- which the pair are later seen assembling together.

Strahan is currently undergoing chemotherapy and has been recovering from a second craniotomy, a type of brain surgery, she revealed in a vlog episode last week.