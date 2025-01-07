For the first time, Shari Franke, former YouTuber and convicted child abuser Ruby Franke's eldest daughter, is telling her story in a new memoir, "The House of My Mother: A Daughter's Quest for Freedom."
"Sometimes I'll, see myself in the mirror and I'm like, "Oh, my gosh, I look like her,' or 'I sound like her,' but I don't wanna be anything like her," Shari Franke told Eva Pilgrim in an interview about her book that aired Tuesday on "Good Morning America."
In the book, Shari Franke, who says she was cut off from the family when she left for college, details alleged abuse she says her mother inflicted throughout her childhood.
"When I was younger, around, like, five-six, Ruby was really physical," she told Pilgrim of her childhood. "Whether it was like a slap to the lip or-- a slap to the cheek…when I would practice the piano, her hand would slam and it was really scary."
Ruby Franke rose to fame on YouTube by sharing her family life in Utah, and offering parenting advice, some of it controversial.
Ruby Franke was arrested in August 2023 after her 12-year-old son escaped through the window of the home of her mentor Jodi Hildebrandt and ran to a neighbor's house, pleading for food and water, according to authorities.
Both Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse in 2023 against two of Ruby Franke's children, but not Shari Franke. Both Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt were sentenced to four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in prison.
Shari Franke, the eldest of Ruby Franke's six children, writes in the book about her mom's relationship with Hildebrandt, described as a Mormon family counselor.
When Hildebrandt entered their lives, Shari Franke says the nature of the alleged abuse shifted from physical to more psychological.
In 2022, Hildebrandt moved into the Franke home, and shortly after, the children's father, Kevin Franke, moved out, according to Shari Franke.
"I certainly got weird vibes from Jodi and Ruby," she told Pilgrim, adding that her mom was "secretive" about the relationship with Hildebrandt. "I don't think it's normal at all that a therapist would move in to your client's home ... I was moving out to college, I hadn't even left the house yet, and she is in my room and in my bed."
In the book, Shari Franke writes about messages she says she found on Ruby Franke's laptop after their arrests, writing of the messages, "Ruby, expressing her frustration about having to cater to Jodi's needs for physical affection without getting anything in return."
When asked by Pilgrim whether she thought Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt were more than friends, Shari Franke answered, "I'm not sure."
ABC News reached out to Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt for comment but did not hear back.
Prior to the arrest of her mom, Shari Franke said that she reached out to authorities about the abuse multiple times.
In a statement to ABC News, the Utah Division of Child and Family Services declined to comment specifically on Shari Franke's claim that she reached out for help but did not receive it, citing privacy.
"The Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) works with children and families during some of their most vulnerable moments. DCFS respects that each child and family has a right to privacy and remains firm in our commitment to that privacy for the children and families of Utah," the agency said. "DCFS affirms law enforcement reports of our involvement in the Franke case. However, in order to protect the integrity of the necessary working relationships with those we serve, and to respect the privacy of children and families, DCFS will continue its practice and refrain from sharing specific information on a case, past or present. Utah law requires any person with reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse, neglect, or dependency to report it to DCFS or a local law enforcement agency. The 24/7 abuse and neglect hotline is 855-323-3237."
Before receiving her sentencing in February, Ruby Franke tearfully read a statement in court, saying, "For the past four years, I've chosen to follow counsel and guidance that has led me into a dark delusion. My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me."
"I was led to believe that this world was an evil place filled with cops who control, hospitals that injure, government agencies that brainwash, church leaders who lie and lust, husbands who refuse to protect and children who need abuse," she continued. "Jodi Hildebrandt was never my business partner, nor was I ever employed by her. I have never received wages from her or connections. Jodi was employed as my son's counselor, in 2019 and in 2020, I paid her to be my mentor," Franke said. "It is important to me to demonstrate my remorse and regret without blame. I take full accountability for my choices, and it is my preference that I serve a prison sentence."
Shari Franke told Pilgrim she believes her mom cannot "fully comprehend the guilt" of what she pleaded guilty to.
"I think that she's as sorry as she can be," Shari Franke said.. "What she has done is so bad that I don't think her mind allows her to kind of fully comprehend the guilt of all that. And so I think that she probably genuinely believed everything she said. I don't believe it though."
Moving forward and advocating for change
In the months since her mom's sentencing, Shari Franke told Pilgrim that she has been grappling with the concept of forgiveness.
"Forgiveness is something I've had to study a lot and kind of think about what it means," she said. "But for me, forgiveness would look like not letting that consume every moment of my life and all of my thoughts. I am just trying to move on with my life and trust that things are gonna work out the way they're supposed to."
As she continues her healing journey, she said she is focused on rebuilding her relationship with her siblings and her father.
Kevin Franke told ABC News in a statement that he is "incredibly proud" of his daughter.
“I am incredibly proud of Shari for the woman she has become and for her strength. She has played and will continue to play a crucial role in the healing of our family," he said. "I am grateful for her example and learn a lot from her vulnerability and courage. She has a powerful voice and will make a positive impact in this world. I love my daughter.”
When asked if there was anything she would say to Ruby Franke, Shari Franke told Pilgrim, "Probably tell her I'm happy without you. I was scared of her for so long, and I am here without her approval, and I am just fine."
Over the past year, another part of Shari Franke's healing journey has been using her experience to advocate for change.
In October, Shari Franke addressed lawmakers in Utah about what she described at the time as the "dangers" of parents monetizing their children online.
"When children become stars in their family’s online content, they become child influencers," she said in testimony during a Utah Senate committee hearing. "It is more than just filming your family life and putting it online. It is a full time job, with employees, business credit cards, managers, and marketing strategies."
In her remarks, Shari Franke called for greater restrictions on family vlogging, especially when children are too young to consent, telling lawmakers, "There is no such thing as a moral or ethical family vlogger."
"The House of My Mother: A Daughter's Quest for Freedom" is available now.