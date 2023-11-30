The husband of Ruby Franke, a YouTuber who is currently facing six felony counts of child abuse, has filed for divorce.

Kevin Franke, who shares six children with Ruby Franke, filed a petition for divorce on Wednesday in Utah, where the family lives.

According to a portion of the court order that is publicly available, the Frankes are prevented under the order from harassing one another, committing domestic violence or abuse against each other or a child, interfering with each other's finances, and speaking disparagingly of each other in front of their children.

Ruby Franke rose to fame on YouTube by offering parenting advice, some of it controversial.

She was arrested in late August after her 12-year-old son escaped through the window of her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt's home and ran to a neighbor's house, pleading for food and water, according to authorities.

Her son was severely malnourished and had "deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and from his malnourishment," according to court documents filed by law enforcement. Authorities said they also found Franke's 10-year-old malnourished daughter inside the home and said they believed Franke "had knowledge of [the] malnourishment, abuse and neglect."

Ruby Franke and Kevin Franke are pictured with their children in this photo taken by Melanie Rice Photography. Melanie Rice Photography

Ruby Franke was formally charged in September with six counts of felony child abuse in Washington County, Utah.

Hildebrandt was also arrested and charged with six counts of felony child abuse. Authorities allege the 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were under Hildebrandt's "direct care" at her home at the time of the boy's escape.

Both Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt were denied bail following their arrests. If convicted, they could face decades in prison for the charges.

Neither woman has entered a plea in court in relation to the abuse charges.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" following Ruby Franke's arrest, Randy Kester, the attorney for Kevin Franke, said that he had been separated from his wife for more than a year and denied any knowledge of the alleged abuse.

Ruby Franke and Kevin Franke are seen in this photo taken by Melanie Rice Photography. Melanie Rice Photography

Kester said at the time that the Frankes had also been living in separate homes for the past 13 months.

"He is a good person. He is very gentle," Kester told "GMA" of Kevin Franke. "And no one's ever made any allegations that he's ever physically abused those kids, or anyone else."

Kester did not reply to ABC News' request for comment about the divorce filing.

Following Ruby Franke's arrest, police said her other four children were taken into the care of Utah's Division of Child and Family Services. An official with that agency told ABC News in September it cannot comment on any case specifically.

ABC News' MaryEllen Schwisow contributed to this report.