San Francisco 49ers player Charvarius Ward announced the death of his 1-year-old daughter Amani Joy on Tuesday in an emotional post on Instagram.
Alongside a photo of the toddler, who would have been 2 in November, Ward wrote that Amani, whom he shares with girlfriend Monique Cook, died Monday morning.
"We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning," Ward wrote. "She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear."
He continued, "She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile."
"Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better," he added. "She will forever be daddy's best friend and mommy's little girl. We'll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy."
Ward did not reveal any details about the cause of Amani's death.
In a show of support for the cornerback, the 49ers released a statement on Instagram following the news.
"The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward's beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy," the statement read. "Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh."
"We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time," the statement concluded.
Earlier this year, in March, Ward shared a series of photos and videos of Amani and a sweet tribute to his daughter on World Down Syndrome Day.
"Amani Joy Ward has been the best blessing I could've asked for," he wrote in the caption at the time. "I used to think Down Syndrome was a handicap but now I realize it is just a gift from God. Being Amani's dad has taught me patience & how to surrender & let things be. We couldn't control whether she had Trisomy 21 but we can control our attitude about it."
"At first we went through feelings of sadness & anger but those feelings transformed into pure joy as soon as we laid eyes on her. She went from heart surgery to the happiest kid I've ever been around," he added. "Amani is filled with pure joy & a contagious laugh. My baby makes me smile from ear to ear every time I see her. November 17, 2022 a star was born. We love you AMANI JOY. 💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙."