Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow have officially welcomed their first child.
The Tebows announced the July 6 arrival of their newborn daughter in two joint Instagram photo posts late Monday, calling their baby a "blessing and gift."
"We've been so excited to share this with you," Demi-Leigh Tebow wrote in one post caption. "Meet our daughter, Daphne Reign Tebow."
The new mom went on to explain that her daughter's first name is one that has been "close" to her heart since she was a young girl.
"I never got to meet my mom's mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me," the model and former Miss Universe wrote, calling the elder Daphne "the epitome of grit and grace" and someone who "made everyone feel seen and special."
"I used to tell my mom, 'I want to be just like Ouma Daphne one day,'" she continued. "I've loved this name since I was a little girl and for as long as I can remember I always said that if I ever get blessed with a daughter, I'll name her Daphne. Shortly after Tim and I got married, I shared that desire with him, and thankfully he loved the name just as much as I did!"
The newborn's middle name also holds special significance, according to her mother.
"And Reign… it's a name that holds so much meaning," Demi-Leigh Tebow wrote. "It's inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years. Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can't even begin to explain."
The Tebows first announced they were expecting back in January.
"We're over the moon to step into parenthood together!" they wrote in part in an Instagram post at the time.
The couple were engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in 2020.