A toddler has gone viral for her adorable response when asked to identify her grandfather and great-uncle.
In a TikTok video that has picked up over 16 million views since it was first shared back in September, 3-year-old Naomi calls her grandfather Leslie "Papa," when asked his name.
The camera then pans to Leslie's identical triplet brother, and when asked who he is, Naomi replies, "Another papa," as the siblings break into laughter.
The adorable moment was captured by Naomi's mom Jovan Gordon and shared on TikTok by her aunt Leah Lai-Hing.
The video clip features Lai-Hing's father Leslie and her uncle Lennox, also known as Lenny. Their brother Leroy is not seen in the video. The trio are identical triplets.
Lai-Hing told "Good Morning America" it can be easy to mistake the brothers.
"It is very easy to mix them up," Lai-Hing said. "They don't correct people, sometimes. … Because people mix them up all the time anyway, they just go along with it."
Lai-Hing and Gordon said the video captured Naomi's first time meeting her great-uncle Lenny.
"Before we decided to record her saying what she said, she was in the background asking me, 'Why are there two papas?' She was so confused," Gordon recalled. "I was like, 'You know what? This is the perfect moment to record her.' So then they decided to ask her who was who and that happened."
Gordon said she wasn't surprised by her daughter's response and suspects she'll continue calling her great-uncles "another papa" or "other papa" for a while.
"She's silly, outgoing, and she loves just her papa, her family, everyone in her family," Gordon said.