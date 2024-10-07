A North Carolina toddler is getting into the Halloween spirit and dancing her way to Oct. 31.
Brian Schwartz recently shared a cute and funny TikTok video of his 12-month-old daughter getting up and grooving to the theme song of the classic 1978 horror film "Halloween" from director John Carpenter.
"When October 1st hits 🎃," Schwartz captioned his post.
The TikTok post has since gone viral, picking up over 208 million views and more than 187,000 comments since Oct. 2.
"Who is this diva?" one TikTok user commented.
"She found her season! Welcome to the club little lady!" another person wrote.
Schwartz told Storyful his daughter immediately reacted when he navigated to the movie on their home TV.
"I put a scary video on the TV and my 12-month-old daughter looked at it and started dancing to the song," Schwartz said.