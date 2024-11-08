A Massachusetts mom captured the moment her toddler and parents met again after a month apart, and their heartwarming reunion is melting millions of hearts online.
Emily Sutliff, 36, captured the reunion and shared it in a TikTok video post where it has quickly picked up over 2 million views since Nov. 2.
The clip shows Sutliff's 2-year-old daughter Rory first urgently knocking on her grandparents' front door. Then, it follows Rory as she walks through her grandparents' home, looking around for her "Bebe" and "Papa."
Once Rory's grandpa Paul Sutliff sees her, he quickly picks her up into a warm hug and tells her, "I love you! I love you! How's my girl?"
Rory's grandma Betsy Sutliff then gives little Rory another loving embrace before Rory envelops both of her grandparents in a two-armed hug.
"She wasn't letting go of either of them 🥰," one TikToker commented. "It's so nice seeing wonderful parents become wonderful grandparents. That's generational wealth 🥰"
"This is pure bliss to watch," another added. "She couldn't get in his arms fast enough. ❤️"
Betsy and Paul Sutliff told "Good Morning America" they had been on vacation in Girona, Spain, in October before they returned home to Boston, where they live near Emily Sutliff, her wife Colleen Sanborn, Rory and Rory's younger brother Callum.
"We were very excited to return and reconnect with Rory. We have a special bond," the grandparents, who are in their 60s, wrote in an email.
Emily Sutliff said Rory and her parents share a "very close relationship" and typically see each other multiple times a week, if not everyday.
"We FaceTimed a lot with them [when they were away]. And I think, you know, you could tell, as the weeks went on, I think she felt really sad," Emily Sutliff said of Rory missing her beloved grandparents.
"They're best friends. I can't even put into words how close she is with them and how much she loves being over there," the mom of two added.
Emily, Betsy and Paul Sutliff said they didn't expect just how much the video of Rory's reunion has touched others.
"I'm just happy that people have found any sort of joy or happiness in the video," Emily Sutliff said.
"What you see in the video is truly Rory's personality. She is loving and affectionate every day," Betsy and Paul Sutliff added. "We are happy people find something in the video that moves them. Life can be hard and if it brings a smile to people, that's all that matters."